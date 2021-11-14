$0.17 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.