-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NOTV traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. 81,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $884.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,126,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $6,270,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.