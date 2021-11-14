-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 51.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNOG shares. B. Riley cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GNOG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 702,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.