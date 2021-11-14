-$0.25 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

