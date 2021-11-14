$0.34 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.60. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

SWN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

