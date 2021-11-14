$0.35 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after acquiring an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

