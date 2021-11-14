$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 194,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,021. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.93.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.