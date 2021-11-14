$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.15 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.