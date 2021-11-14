$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 207,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,403 shares of company stock worth $13,183,416. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.