$0.86 EPS Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Ciena posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 506,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 359,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

