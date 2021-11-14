$1.05 EPS Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.96. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,380. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $216.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

