$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,023,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.61. 80,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,539. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average of $263.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.