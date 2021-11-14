1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 390,900 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,189 in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

