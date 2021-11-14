$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to announce $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

YMTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 295,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.