$11.19 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $11.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $21.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.95 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.
ZYME opened at $20.15 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $937.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 152.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 586,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
