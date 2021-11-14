$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.59 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 159,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $480.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.16. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

