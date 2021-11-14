1,351,494 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,351,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth about $19,319,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $14,490,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $11,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $10,626,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $7,245,000.

TETC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

