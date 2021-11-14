13,599 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $281,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Squarespace stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

