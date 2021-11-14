14,050 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

