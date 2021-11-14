15,030 Shares in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $989,000.

Shares of BIOTU stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

