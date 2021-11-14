1,611 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

