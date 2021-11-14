17,604 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

