17,604 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.