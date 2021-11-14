178,033 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 178,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $120,666,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

