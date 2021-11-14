1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.59 Million Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $12.34 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.