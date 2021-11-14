1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM opened at $164.94 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

