1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 129,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.57.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

