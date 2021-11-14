1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 74,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 145,896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $3,776,419. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

