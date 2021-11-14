1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

