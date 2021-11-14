1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

