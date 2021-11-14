1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $8.11 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $40,840,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.