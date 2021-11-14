1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,593 shares during the quarter. 1st Source accounts for approximately 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 1st Source by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 106,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.