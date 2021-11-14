$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

