$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,120. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

