$20.78 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $20.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $21.49 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $77.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.98 billion to $79.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.97 billion to $73.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

NYSE MT traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 3,356,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,544. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

