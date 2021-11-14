21,792 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 467,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,281,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

