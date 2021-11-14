$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $29.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.05 million and the lowest is $28.82 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $22.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

TXMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,687,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $266.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

