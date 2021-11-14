2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.90 Million

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post sales of $243.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.00 million and the highest is $248.50 million. 2U reported sales of $215.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $945.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in 2U by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after buying an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 1,845,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.87. 2U has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

