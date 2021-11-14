$3.24 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.35. Primerica posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

PRI stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $161.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.61. Primerica has a 1 year low of $123.54 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Primerica by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

