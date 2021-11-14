$31.11 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce sales of $31.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.02 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $116.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.34 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $129.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 over the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $549.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

