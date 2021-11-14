$32.50 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report sales of $32.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $614.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.