$32.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce $32.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.67 billion and the highest is $33.57 billion. Centene reported sales of $28.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $126.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $128.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.96 billion to $138.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $75.86. 2,352,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $76.17.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

