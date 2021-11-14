$330.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $330.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $304.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

