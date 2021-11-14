3,307 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Glaukos by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

GKOS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

