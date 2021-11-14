$345.06 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $345.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.50 million and the highest is $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 563,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,597. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

