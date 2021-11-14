382,919 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 382,919 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $96,993,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,417 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $635,671.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706.

COIN opened at $342.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

