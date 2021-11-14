414 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.46.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $329.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

