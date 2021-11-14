43,542 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $25.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

