$511.94 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report sales of $511.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $455.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

USX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:USX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 109,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,153. The company has a market capitalization of $439.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

