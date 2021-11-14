5,929 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 108,375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

CHD stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $90.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

