$63.63 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce sales of $63.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $64.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $246.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $246.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.98 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07).

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of PAYA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,641. Paya has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.